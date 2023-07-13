Global Garment Steamer Market to Reach $4.0 Billion, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global garment steamer market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for technology-driven appliances in the past few years along with the adoption of smart domestic appliances by global consumers.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Garment Steamer Market by Type (Handheld and Upright), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Brand Outlets, Retail Stores, E-commerce, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global garment steamer industry generated $2.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.0 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global garment steamer market is driven by factors such as introduction of technological advancements and emergence of e-commerce as a sales channel. However, the high energy consumption and increasing availability of counterfeit products restricts market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness of the product offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.0 billion CAGR 5.0 % No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments covered Type, End User, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers Technological advancement Convenience and Efficiency Emergence of E-commerce Opportunities Increasing awareness of the product Restraints High energy consumption High availability of counterfeit products

The upright segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the upright segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to The increased need for effective and efficient fabric care solutions in both household and business settings. Upright garment steamers are a strong and adaptable way to remove wrinkles and freshen a variety of materials, including clothes, curtains, and upholstery. However, the handheld segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the end user, the residential segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. There is an increase in the demand for fabric maintenance and cleaning appliances among household end users owing to changes in lifestyle and an increase in disposable income. Customers are opting for advanced and sophisticated built-in garment steamers, to enhance the effectiveness and provide time-saving solutions. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the sales channel, the e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for nearly one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. Consumers currently prefer to purchase small appliances online since it is easy and offers a wide variety of brands that are not accessible in stores. Consumers are becoming aware of different purchasing trends that exist in society with the improvement in technology and internet services becoming more readily available.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global garment steamer market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Fabric care appliances are in high demand because of rising discretionary income and shifting habits among consumers in the region. More families are embracing sophisticated fabric care technologies to satisfy their clothing maintenance demands as economies expand and urbanization develops

Leading Market Players: -

Conair Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pursteam

Groupe SEB

Jiffy Steamer

Reliable Corporation

Electrolux AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global garment steamer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

