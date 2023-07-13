Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company" or "Orecap") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gautam Iyer as its VP Corporate Development.

Mr. Iyer has over ten years of experience in the mining industry. He has a background in geology (B.Sc. and M.Sc. from the University of Toronto) along with an MBA from the Schulich School of Business. Gautam is a trained geologist with significant experience in Mining Finance and Corporate Development. Before joining Orecap, Gautam led the corporate development efforts at a mining investment-related technology company. He previously played an important role in the team that created Ore Group, where he was involved with capital raising, asset acquisitions and taking portfolio companies public. Before that, he was in Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks Special Situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns in precious and critical metal assets and businesses. Orecap has significant equity positions in portfolio companies, such as American Eagle Gold, QC Copper and Gold, Mistango and Awale Resources in addition to owning a broad portfolio of land packages focussed on gold, copper and zinc. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a 9.9% shareholder and holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orecap's Knight and McGarry projects in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

For further information, please contact us:

Orecap Invest Corp.

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

416.644.1567

sstewart@oregroup.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

