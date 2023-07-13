Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 12:18
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outfit7: Talking Tom Is Giving Away 100,000 Gold Coins To Every Player For His Birthday

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Tom announced today that the birthday party of the decade is now live! From today until August 11, 2023, players can join the festivities in My Talking Tom 2 through a special in-game birthday event. As part of the celebration, players will also receive a generous giveaway of 100,000 in-game gold coins to enhance their gaming experience.

Talking Tom's Birthday Giveaway

During the in-game birthday event, players are invited to join Talking Tom's Pets in preparing a surprise birthday party for him. Set in Talking Tom's cozy house, the birthday event is divided into five stages, each offering a unique experience. Players will engage in fun activities like cake decorating, confetti making and gift wrapping. As they complete each stage, they will earn event tokens to spend on exciting rewards, including a special birthday outfit for Talking Tom. To add an extra dash of excitement, players can use the special promo code TOM100 to receive an additional 100 event tokens.

In honor of the game's 10th anniversary, Talking Tom is feeling extra generous and is sharing 100,000 in-game gold coins with all players. In addition, the entire gameplay will be completely unlocked and all the items in the game, such as food, clothes and furniture will be more affordable than ever before.

"In celebration of Talking Tom's 10th birthday, we wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our players," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "The in-game birthday event and the 100,000 gold coin giveaway are our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal players who have supported us throughout the years. We hope they have a fantastic time celebrating with Talking Tom, and enjoy the exciting rewards we have prepared."

Download My Talking Tom 2 for free NOW for free HERE and join the party!

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153018/Outfit7_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talking-tom-is-giving-away-100-000-gold-coins-to-every-player-for-his-birthday-301876482.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.