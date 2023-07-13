Antibiotics Market to be Worth $68.04 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 68.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.26% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand, increasing focus on antibiotic resistance programs, initiatives undertaken to avoid the misuse of antibiotics, and easy availability of generic drugs are responsible for market growth. The purchasing process of antibiotics is primarily influenced by physicians. The availability of multiple generic products provides buyers with easy switching options. In the case of institutional businesses, price discounts play an important role in the selection procedure. This can further reduce the profit margins of market players. However, buyers do not have these privileges in branded or patented products.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Owing to the dearth of commercial success of newly developed antibiotics, government & non-government bodies implemented certain strategies to incentivize antibacterial drug R&D activities.

For instance, the government alliance with BARDA is supporting various companies to facilitate R&D activities in novel therapies for infectious diseases. BARDA has been associated with several pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and GSK plc.

The cell wall synthesis inhibitor segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its wide spectrum of activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

The RNA synthesis inhibitors segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to a surge in product launches and R&D initiatives.

The generic type segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the affordability of generic formulations and government initiatives to adopt generic drugs.

The penicillin drug class segment led the market in 2022. However, the cephalosporin segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising investments by leading players and the high adoption of generic antibiotics in the region.

Read 150-page market research report, "Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin), By Type, By Action Mechanism (RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Antibiotics Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, regulatory authorities have issued the guidelines for limited use of fluoroquinolones. Hence, the bargaining power of buyers is anticipated to be low over the forecast period. According to the State of World's Antibiotics report, in 2021, the overall antimicrobial drug usage in India has increased sharply by 30%. Moreover, according to the CDC's Antibiotics Usage in United States report, 2021 update, around 25 million prescriptions were dispensed from U.S. retail pharmacies. Among them, azithromycin was the leading formulation prescribed in 2021. Thus, the rising consumption pattern of antibacterial drugs is likely to fuel the market growth during the projected period. New product approvals and launches are expected to support market growth.

For instance, in June 2020, the U.S. FDA announced the approval of Recarbrio, a combination of cilastatin-imipenem and relebactam, for the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The product was first approved for intra-abdominal infections and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in July 2019. In the upcoming years, market growth is projected to be driven by governmental measures, such as the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now Act, Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project, and the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP). Moreover, these organizations are expected to propel the process of developing cutting-edge advanced medications and smoothen the approval process of antibiotic drugs.

Antibiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 50.92 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 68.04 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.26% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Antibiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibiotics market based on type, drug class, action mechanism, and region

Antibiotics Market - Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

7-ACA

Others

Antibiotics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Branded Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

Antibiotics Market - Action Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Antibiotics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Antibiotics Market

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

GSK plc

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Peptide Antibiotics Market - The global peptide antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing research and development activities in field of peptide antibiotics coupled with high number of drug approvals. Moreover, surge in cases of antimicrobial resistance cases and possibility of side effects from the conventional antibiotics are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global peptide antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing research and development activities in field of peptide antibiotics coupled with high number of drug approvals. Moreover, surge in cases of antimicrobial resistance cases and possibility of side effects from the conventional antibiotics are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Burn Ointment Market - The global burn ointment market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of blaze wounds, technological advancements, and increasing awareness regarding various treatment options are the key factors driving the market.

- The global burn ointment market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of blaze wounds, technological advancements, and increasing awareness regarding various treatment options are the key factors driving the market. Rosacea Treatment Market - The global rosacea treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Several factors such as an advanced formulations and high prevalence of the disease are forecasted to fuel the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Market Trend Reports

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antibiotics-market-to-be-worth-68-04-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301876324.html