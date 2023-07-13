

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production expanded for the second straight month in May, though at a weaker rate compared to the previous month, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 0.2 percent in May after rising 1.0 percent in April. That was just below the 0.3 percent rise economists had expected.



Capital goods production was the strongest performing sector in May, rising by 1.0 percent.



Production of both intermediate goods and durable consumer goods advanced 0.5 percent over the month, while energy output declined by 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 2.2 percent in May after a 0.2 percent rebound in the preceding month.



The EU27 industrial production moved up 0.1 percent monthly, while it contracted 1.8 percent from a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken