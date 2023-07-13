Transforming the $12.5 Billion Dollar Global Fire Sprinkler Industry: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Introduces the Cutting-Edge Sparx Smart Sprinkler System to Meet Growing Demands

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC:SHGI), a fire protection technology company is making significant advancements of its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System, a first of its kind in fire sprinkler technology.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System revolutionizes traditional sprinkler systems by offering a range of advanced features, technology, and benefits. This innovative system comprises three key components: wireless battery-powered sprinkler activation and sensing units, a base station that collects data from the sprinklers and controls sprinkler activations, and an installation and commissioning tool used to set up the system. By leveraging these new cutting-edge technologies, Sparx Holdings Group believes the Sparx system provides significant advantages over traditional mechanical sprinkler systems that may rely on older forms of technology.

Specific opportunities for the Company's technology are warehouses and storage facilities with high ceiling heights, those with automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS systems), those with dense storage, storage of highly flammable commodities like plastic and synthetic materials, and lithium-ion based battery energy storage systems which currently do not have many tested and validated fire protection recommendations.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. believes its technology may also have key benefits in buildings with obstructed construction like purlins and girders (beams acting as structural support for ceilings), buildings with sloped ceilings, forest product storage, aerosol storage, atriums, tunnels, and much more.

The global fire sprinkler market size was valued at $12.49 billion USD in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.26 billion USD by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period (2022 to 2030)1. In the US alone the fire sprinkler market has reached a value of $4.3 billion USD in 20212. Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. anticipates capturing a portion of this market with the introduction of its new technology. Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. believes most of its market opportunity is currently within the commercial segment, specifically within the application of storage and warehousing.

Additionally, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. believes its patent-pending technology is well positioned to provide superior fire protection solutions for warehousing and storage by leveraging software and electronics to detect and respond to fires faster than traditional fire sprinklers. The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System sets itself apart from traditional fire sprinkler systems because it can also communicate with other sprinklers to coordinate the best response to the fire. Faster response to fires means the system can act in the early stages of fire growth and limit property damage.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. believes its technology will be valuable to the commercial retailer because it can support taller ceilings heights, high-hazard commodities, and dense storage. Traditional fire sprinkler systems can limit the commercial retailer as far as storage heights, aisle widths in their warehouse, and the type of products they are storing. The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is intended to provide the warehouse and storage industry greater flexibility and potential to grow and conduct their business operations.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc., invites all parties to visit the links below to learn more about the Company:

Regulation A+ offering: https://www.sparx-fire.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHGI_SparxFire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc/100093347986779/

Company Pitch Deck:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/947035425/CoZUBuaCpzDXbRb/doc.pdf

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023.

Contact:

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.- Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Email: info@sparx-fire.com

Website: https://www.sparx-fire.com

Citations in Article:

(1) Straits Research. (2022). (rep.). Fire Sprinkler Market Trend, Growth to 2022-2030. Retrieved February 2, 2023, from https://straitsresearch.com/report/fire-sprinkler-market#:~:text=The%20global%20fire%20sprinkler%20market,period%20(2022%E2%80%932030).

(2) IMARC Group. (2021). (rep.). United States Fire Sprinklers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. Retrieved January 9, 2023, from https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-fire-sprinklers-market#:~:text=Market%20Overview%3A,US%24%204.3%20Billion%20in%202021.

SOURCE: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767319/Transforming-the-125-Billion-Dollar-Global-Fire-Sprinkler-Industry-Sparx-Holdings-Group-Inc-Introduces-the-Cutting-Edge-SparxTM-Smart-Sprinkler-System-to-Meet-Growing-Demands