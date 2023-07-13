Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Red Cloud Financial Services is pleased to announce that Matt Watson, Founder, Precious Metals Commodity Management will be presenting a live webinar on July 18, 2023 at 12:00pm ET.

This educational webinar will focus on critical minerals in the clean energy transition. Commodities to be covered include: copper, nickel, zinc and PGMs.

We invite all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Taylor Combaluzier, Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-pmcm/.

Matt Watson is the founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC. Here Matt is helping industrial clients with Precious Metals Consulting Services, Market Reports, and Supply Chain Management expertise.

The 2020's and 2030's will be decades focused on Clean Energy and Mineral Constraints. Copper demand in the next 30-years will exceed all of the copper mined in the past 1,500 years. Solar, Wind, EV's, and the electrification of everything Nickel demand will exceed 7M mtpa demand by 2050 - Understanding the LiB Chemistry mix in China vs N. America and the EU, and the emerging storage market. PGMs - ICE Auto Catalysts to Long-Term ICE Recycle to the Hydrogen Economy. FCEV's, Green Hydrogen, Ammonia, and LOHCs all use PGMs. Zinc - Essential for On and Offshore Wind Turbine leading edges and achieving 20-year Wind Turbine expected lifetime.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173303