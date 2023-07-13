Serotypes Responsible for the Vast Majority of All Harmful Salmonella Infections Are Rapidly Identified in One Efficient Test - in One Lab Shift

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - At a time when foodborne illness remains a significant threat to public health in the US, PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of SeroX, a new rapid, single test that detects Salmonella and 13 serotypes in a single shift to support the food industry's poultry sector.

"Salmonella outbreaks are a huge issue facing poultry producers, particularly when you look at the astronomical risk and costs associated with an outbreak," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. "For every confirmed case of Salmonella, another 30 go undetected. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimates that each year one in six Americans - or 48 million people - get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. To make matters worse, food contaminated with Salmonella usually looks, tastes and smells normal. That's why next-gen tests like SeroX are critical to preventing infection and minimizing this threat to public health in the US."

Patel added, "With SeroX there is no need for qPCR, NGS testing or both. SeroX delivers advanced gene detection of Salmonella and 13 serotypes from primary enrichment, and ensures an easier, simplified workflow and cost savings that poultry producers require to optimize production and food safety. SeroX results are also ready in a single-shift and deliver the lowest cost per sample when compared to sequence and antisera based serotyping methods."



PathogenDx's SeroX Assays includes the Company's patented Dynamic Dimensional Detection ("D3 Array") technology, which is comprised of up to 108 probes - in triplicate, in a single well - to deliver a new and innovative approach to multiplexed molecular testing. Amplified DNA binding is enabled easily across a flexible, open 3D cross-linked array architecture, which results in a more flexible, faster and lower cost test than qPCR or NGS technology. Additionally, SeroX rapidly detects the serotypes responsible for the vast majority of all harmful Salmonella infections in one efficient test, including:

Enteritidis

Typhimurium

Newport

Javiana

I 4,[5],12:i:- (Monophasic Typhimurium)

Heidelberg

Muenchen

Saintpaul

Montevideo

Infantis

Braenderup

Oranienberg

Thompson

For more information, visit https://pathogendx.com/food/.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in nucleic acid-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly detect and identify up to 50 pathogens simultaneously, in a single test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products - Detectx, Quantx and Envirox are disrupting the century old practice of Petri dish testing to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

pathogendx@mattio.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173344