Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following information regarding exploration activities at its Kymar Silver Project, which is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of nine mineral tenures, totaling 1,626 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.





The primary objective of the 2023 field reconnaissance program is to focus on the Hot Punch Property situated at the head of Delphine Creek. Relevant information regarding this area General site descriptions can be found in the Minfile records for the Hot Punch (L.5100), STAR, and OUTLET mines. Geologically, the region is predominantly composed of Proterozoic clastic sedimentary rocks of the Purcell and Windermere supergroups, alongside lower Paleozoic strata of the Beaverfoot and Mount Forster formations (Geoscience Map 1995-1). Green River's project geologist has visited the Star mine, which is part of the Hot Punch underground mine workings (082KSE034), located just up the slope from the mine prospect, as documented in the Minister of Mines Annual Report from 1949. Mineralization in this area is characterized by fissure veins within sheared dolomite. Historical records in 1921 indicate 3 tonnes of ore was extracted, resulting in the production of 4821 grams of silver and 1333 kilograms of lead. The occurrence is primarily represented by a single caved adit.

Tyler Tian, the project geologist, journeyed along the Toby Creek trail for 9 kilometers and proceeded to cross Delphine Creek before entering the designated property (Figure 1). During the exploration, he discovered three camps used by historic miners, along with two adits and a vertical shaft. A steel rail system was observed near one of the adits (Figure 2 and 3). This rail system was constructed on the hillside, starting from the entrance of the adit and extending down to the lower access trail. It is likely that the historic miners utilized this rail system to transport ore from the higher adit to the lower creek bank for shipment preparation. The current access trails remain in favorable condition, although some sections have been overgrown.





Within the vicinity of the site, the rocks belonging to the Kitchener and Dutch Creek formations have undergone additional subdivision and have been reassigned as part of the Van Creek and Gateway formations. The Van Creek Formation corresponds to the Lower Kitchener Formation, whereas the Gateway Formation is equivalent to the lower section of the Dutch Creek Formation. Moreover, the Mount Nelson Formation has been divided into seven distinct members, namely a lower quartzite, a lower dolomite, a middle dolomite, a purple dolomite, an upper middle dolomite, an upper quartzite, and an upper dolomite (Open File 1990-26).

The project geologist gathered samples from four distinct types of bedrock exposures. The bedrock consisted of black argillite, dolomite, schist, and quartzite. Within these bedrock formations, there are sulfide minerals present, such as Sulfide mineralization consisting of galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, chalcopyrite, and small amounts of gold were identified in some of the quartzite layers (Figure 4). A total of twelve rock samples were collected and dispatched to the MSA lab located in Langley, British Columbia. The purpose of sending these samples is to undergo a comprehensive analysis, including a 34-element tracing level diagnosis and a fire assaying test specifically designed to detect gold content. Each rock will be dried, crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 micron, then use then four-acid digestion method with ICP-ES finish. Meanwhile, thirty grams of the representative from each sample will be tested by fire assaying method and use an AA finish.





Tyler Tian, the project geologist observes that while the historic miner's camp has deteriorated over time, its size is quite remarkable, measuring 10 meters by 10 meters, suggesting it could have accommodated up to 20 miners. The abandoned adits and shaft also leave a powerful impression, showcasing the significant mining efforts undertaken in the steep terrain. The presence of historical mining activities, coupled with the occurrence of semi-massive sulphide-bearing quartz veins, indicate the property's considerable potential for mineral exploration. Particularly noteworthy is the potential along the local thrust fault leading to the upper hill area. Once the assaying lab delivers the results of the assays, Green River will proceed with outlining further phases of exploration.

The Kymar Silver Project includes nine known past producing mines (Figure 5). A brief description of each past producing mine is given below:

Delphine (Minfile 082K SE032): The Delphine mine occurrence consists of a 0.3 to 1.0 meter wide quartz-carbonate vein along a normal fault. The fault strikes 150 degrees, dips 78 degrees northeast, and cuts the middle dolomite member of the Mount Nelson Formation. Ore minerals include galena and tetrahedrite with minor sphalerite, pyrite and chalcopyrite (Open File 1990-26, page 32). The vein, where it has been stoped for 60 meters, had an average width of 1.0 meter and was made up of massive galena (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1898). Total production from the Delphine Mine yielded 614,315 grams of silver, 3025 kilograms of copper, and 46,880 kilograms of lead from 170 tonnes of ore mined.

M.T. Fraction (Minfile 082K SE055): The M.T. Fraction is hosted within dolomite of the Mount Nelson Formation. The occurrence consists of a quartz-carbonate vein 20 to 30 cm wide, which has been explored within a small adit. Limited production within the adit at the turn of the century yielded 254,641 grams of silver, 1655 kilograms of copper, and 39 kilograms of lead. Ore minerals included galena, tetrahedrite and chalcopyrite with minor sphalerite. The vein is within a dilatant zone along a normal fault that strikes southeast and dips 80 degrees west.

White Cat (Minfile 082K SE040): The White Cat occurrence is within the middle dolomite member of the Mount Nelson Formation below a north trending overthrust fault that separates the Mount Nelson and Dutch Creek formations (Open File 1990-26). Mineralization is associated with a quartz vein 0.6 to 2.5 meters wide that follows an open gouge zone for 75 meters along strike. The vein strikes 050 degrees and dips 70 degrees northwest. Massive galena with minor tetrahedrite occurs throughout the vein in lenses 2 to 3 meters long and 0.5 meter wide. The vein has been developed with several small adits and trenches. Limited production between 1924 and 1928 yielded 154,893 grams of silver and 80,644 kilograms of lead from 152 tonnes of ore mined.

Beulah (Minfile 082K SE057): The Beulah prospect has been explored with several trenches and a 45-meter-long adit. Mineralization is hosted within a sheared quartz-barite vein cutting the middle dolomite member of the Mount Nelson Formation (Open File 1990-26). The vein varies in width from 5 to 60 centimeters and has been followed along strike for a distance of 150 meters. Galena, bournonite, sphalerite and tetrahedrite occur as narrow streaks and massive pockets the entire length of the vein. Malachite and azurite are common in surface exposures. In 1926, a 52 tonne ore bulk sample was collected from the adit and shipped to the Trail smelter. Although recovery from the bulk sample is not known, the average grade of the shipment was 2000 grams per tonne silver, 57 per cent lead, 0.8 per cent copper and 3.4 grams per tonne gold (Property File - Galloway, J.D. (1926): Report on Key Group.

BC Tilbury (Minfile 082KSE056): The BC Tilbury occurrence consists of a 30- to 50-centimetre-wide quartz vein containing galena and tetrahedrite within Mount Nelson dolomite (Open File 1990-26). The vein has been explored within a small, 15-metre-deep shaft and a 75-meter-long drift. A total of 79 tonnes of ore was sporadically mined from the vein between 1905 and 1927. Total production yielded 198,873 grams of silver, 41,415 kilograms of lead and 427 kilograms of zinc.

RAD (082K SE027): This occurrence is hosted within the lower dolomite member of the Mount Nelson Formation and consists of narrow veins and fractures within the crest of an anticline. The veins and fractures are parallel to the axis of the anticline. Mineralization consisting of galena, sphalerite and tetrahedrite occurs in white quartz veins (Assessment Report 9983).

Hot Punch (082K SE034): The Hot Punch is hosted within dolomite of the Mount Nelson Formation and possibly also hosted within a conglomerate of the Toby Formation (Open File 1990-26). Mineralization occurs in 0.1 to 1.0 meter wide fissure veins in sheared dolomite. A total of 74 tonnes of ore was mined between 1908 and 1926 and produced 108,582 grams of silver, 27,268 kilograms of lead, 904 kilograms of zinc and 62 grams of gold. Ore minerals included galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite and minor chalcopyrite.

STAR (082KSE088): The Star is hosted within dolomite of the Mount Nelson Formation and is similar to the Hot Punch (082KSE034), which is just up the slope from this prospect (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1949). Mineralization occurs in fissure veins hosted in sheared dolomite. A total of 3 tonnes of ore was mined in 1921, which produce 4821 grams of silver and 1333 kilograms of lead. The occurrence consists of a single caved adit.

Outlet (082KSE045): The Outlet occurrence consists of a single vertical quartz vein, 30 to 90 centimeters wide, containing galena, sphalerite and pyrite. The vein is hosted within Mount Nelson dolomite and appears to follow bedding which strikes southeast and dips nearly vertical. A chip sample from the vein yielded 187 grams per tonnes silver, 16 per cent lead and 8 per cent zinc across 60 centimeter of width (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1924).





Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle a 32-kilometer length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of nine mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

