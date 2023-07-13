A new curated accommodation platform seamlessly integrates extended stay lodging and hotels onto a single platform

AltoVita, the award-winning global corporate lodging platform, has extended its accommodation network from 1 million units to 7 million units.

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and co-founder (left) and Karolina Saviova, chief operating officer and co-founder. (Photo: Business Wire)

A new curated accommodation platform seamlessly integrates extended stay lodging and hotels onto a single platform. This significant expansion has been supported through multiple new technology integrations, extending AltoVita's inventory reach to 35,000 locations globally.

More than 90% of the units are instantly bookable, offering convenience and flexibility, enabling corporate customers to swiftly find and book accommodation that suits their preferences and needs.

AltoVita continues to put employees safety first. The new platform features a robust filter system that meticulously checks property amenities, descriptions and more, fulfilling duty of care obligations.

This unique offering caters to new demands from clients, including corporate clients and relocation management companies. With more uncertainties when travelling for business or relocating, employees need flexible solutions to react to various scenarios. Whether it's an emergency situation where temporary or permanent housing is unavailable, a missed flight or other unforeseen circumstances, the enhanced inventory provides the perfect solution.

Additionally, for domestic moves where individuals have a 14-day temporary housing budget until they find a permanent home, extra hotel choices become an ideal option within their company policy.

AltoVita also recognises employees are demanding more diverse types of accommodation, with serviced apartments, hotels and apart-hotels increasingly catering to longer term business travellers.

Understanding how important it is today for enterprises to control costs too, the new platform incorporates a dedicated approval flow. Employees have the option to self-book accommodation, which can then be approved by relocation management companies, travel management companies or by the corporate's internal global mobility and business travel teams. This extra layer of control ensures cost management remains at the forefront while providing a premium booking experience for all parties involved.

And as AltoVita uses negotiated rates with its hospitality partners, there are substantial savings for customers. A recent industry survey carried out by AltoVita revealed companies can expect 10% savings from using a platform to conduct targeted negotiations with selected suppliers.

This added benefit allows travellers to enjoy both the comfort of hotel and serviced apartment stays and the cost savings associated with managed extended stay programmes. Most importantly, AltoVita continues to be in charge of the guest experience, delivering high-quality service and maintaining consistency throughout the booking process. AltoVita also offers a variety of payment solutions, including centralised billing and remaining the merchant of record.

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and co-founder at AltoVita, commented: "Driven by a remarkable surge in demand for employee choice and a heightened emphasis on cost savings, we have strategically been deploying capital from our $9.5 million Series A fund to revamp the AltoVita self-search platform and a proprietary approval flow system that ensures utmost duty of care for our valued clients.

"We are delighted to see the successful completion of multiple integrations that have truly transformed our diversified asset-class offering. Our corporate clients now enjoy unparalleled access to a meticulously curated selection of 7 million keys, multiplying our global footprint by an astonishing factor of 10x to 35,000 locations worldwide. This remarkable achievement signifies a momentous milestone and reinforces our unwavering commitment to revolutionising the corporate accommodation landscape."

Karolina Saviova, chief operating officer and co-founder at AltoVita, commented: "AltoVita's focus has always been on employee choice and the highest level of personalisation of corporate accommodation solutions. We are proud to pioneer unique hospitality asset class diversity at an incredible scale, supporting the latest trends of asset convergence and instantly accessible inventory.

"The curated accommodation platform is a perfect fit for enterprise clients, as it offers a dedicated customer success team and meets the needs of corporate quality standards and industry best practices."

The news comes as AltoVita prepares to bring its Smart, Safe, Sustainable Summit to Singapore on September 6, 2023.

Unlock a new world of possibilities for your corporate accommodation today. Find out more about the product launch here.

About AltoVita

AltoVita powers the corporate accommodations sector with enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, providing every traveller with exactly what they need.

AltoVita's award-winning technology creates a cloud-based bridge between the highly fragmented property distribution system and Global 2000 companies, SMEs, and business travellers, reducing the legacy 48-to-72-hour bidding process down to a few minutes.

The fully customisable platform provides instant access to a diverse network of 7 million+ housing options worldwide including serviced apartments, professionally managed homes, aparthotels, and co-living with the ability to sort by desired amenities, pet friendliness, sustainability scores, and more. All properties are fully vetted and verified to provide duty of care and compliance, backed by an extensive Four-Tier Quality Control system.

AltoVita is headquartered in London, with regional offices in Singapore and Dallas, Texas.

