Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

13.07.2023 | 10:24
Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, 13th of July 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:05

At the meeting 2,592,775 votes were present which represent 57,63% of share capital, meaning the Extraordinary General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Changes in the Supervisory Board

1) to recall Trond B. Brekke from the position of Supervisory Board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS;

2) to elect Aigar Kallas to the position of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.


The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2,592,775, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek


Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com


