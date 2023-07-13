Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A112DR | ISIN: MHY2687W1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 03G
München
12.07.23
08:19 Uhr
7,733 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GASLOG PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GASLOG PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2023 | 13:12
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing of Acquisition by GasLog Ltd. of GasLog Partners LP's Publicly Held Common Units

Majuro, Marshall Islands, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner, operator and acquirer of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carriers, today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger pursuant to which GasLog Ltd. ("Parent") acquired all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by Parent. The closing of the transaction earlier today follows a special meeting of the common unitholders of the Partnership (the "Common Unitholders") held virtually on July 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, where the Common Unitholders voted to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 6, 2023, by and among the Partnership, GasLog GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, Parent and Saturn Merger Sub LLC, a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), and the transactions contemplated thereby.

Trading in the Partnership's common units on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") will be suspended with immediate effect and the delisting of the common units from the NYSE is expected to be effective in approximately 10 days.

The Partnership's 8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, 8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units and 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units remain outstanding and continue to trade on the NYSE.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of eleven wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as three vessels on bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: gaslog@roseandco.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.