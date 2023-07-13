Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Updates to Senior Management Team

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), a graphene technology development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce updates to its senior management team.

Mr. Colin van der Kuur has been promoted from Vice President, Science and Research to Chief Scientific Officer. Colin has been with Zentek since 2018 and has been instrumental in identifying and helping develop key technologies for the Company and has been integral in the process of securing intellectual property rights for such technologies.

Mr. Ryan Shacklock has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Ryan joined Zentek in 2021 and has successfully assumed and navigated several responsibilities, including business strategy, business development, marketing, investor relations, and government affairs.

Mr. Nick Hansford joins the senior management team as Vice President, Strategy and Product Development. Nick joined Zentek in 2021 after 7 years working in management consulting at PwC and Ernst & Young. Nick's depth of experience in best practices for strategy and manufacturing have been critical to driving a number of key initiatives at Zentek, most notably the development of its ZenGUARD-enhanced HVAC filters.

Mr. Brian Bosse has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Zentek to focus on his role as Chief Executive Officer of Albany Graphite Corp., which is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Zentek and holds the Albany Graphite Project in Northern Ontario. Brian has nearly 30 years of experience in the capital markets, with corporate capital allocation policy being his key business specialty. He has been with Zentek since 2018 and has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and has helped advanced many important finance, legal and operational initiatives.

Mr. Francis Dubé assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer at Zentek with general overall operating responsibilities, while remaining Chairman of the Board. Mr. Dubé has been instrumental in the Company's transformation over the past 5 years from graphite mining developer to graphene intellectual property and product developer. He will continue to leverage his depth of knowledge in healthcare and intellectual property to move Zentek forward. Due to the growing demand for critical minerals in North America and the unique properties of the Albany Graphite deposit, Mr. Dubé will also devote some of his time and expertise to this very important project.

Mr. Peter Wood has resigned as Vice President, Special Projects of Zentek to focus on his role of Vice President, Development of Albany Graphite Corp. Mr. Wood is a geological engineer with over 35 years of exploration and project management experience in the mining industry. During this time, he has worked with several major mining companies. He joined the Company as Vice President, Exploration in January 2013.

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com.

