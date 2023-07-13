Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 13:42
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 13 July 2023

Quarterly Report

The quarterly report to 30 June 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/3pFHL98

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


