BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank will publish the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on June 14 and 15.
Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the franc and the pound.
The euro was worth 154.66 against the yen, 0.9641 against the franc, 0.8550 against the pound and 1.1172 against the greenback at 7:25 am ET.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX