DevvStream would be the first pure-play carbon credit generator listed on the NASDAQ

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company") today announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for a proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). The terms of the LOI provide that a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (the "SPAC") will acquire DevvStream. The SPAC is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange ("Nasdaq"), and it would be a condition of closing in the definitive agreement that the post-business combination company will be listed on Nasdaq. DevvStream expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive agreement is executed.

"Pursuing a Nasdaq listing has always been a long-term objective of ours as a publicly traded company," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "We believe this Transaction will increase DevvStream's visibility in the marketplace, provide heightened access to capital, improve liquidity and diversify our shareholder base. Our next step is to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement, a process which is already underway."

Completion of the Transaction is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the Transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein, applicable regulatory approvals and approval of the Transaction by the board and stockholders of both DevvStream and the SPAC. No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the Transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.

Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

The Company is also pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community. The contract is for an initial term of 3 months at a cost of $100,000 USD.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air-creating carbon credits in the process.

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com or contact:

Sunny Trinh

Chief Executive Officer

sunny@devvstream.com

Investor Relations

Focus Communications

Tel: +1 647 689 6041

info@fcir.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed terms and completion of the Transaction, the listing of the combined company on Nasdaq and the parties intention to complete additional financing. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DevvStream, including those set forth in DevvStream's public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. In particular, the reader is cautioned that the LOI does not constitute a binding obligation of the parties to complete the Transaction and completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of material conditions, including but not limited to, entering into a definitive agreement, completion of due diligence, Nasdaq listing approval, approval by each of the parties' boards of directors and stockholders, applicable regulatory approvals and other conditions of closing that are expected to be included in the definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the Transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DevvStream does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

