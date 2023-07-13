

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Group of Seven (G7) countries have pledged long-term support for the security and economic recovery of Ukraine.



The Leaders of the G7 - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States - and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission issued a joint declaration in Lithuanian capital Vilnius.



They announced that each G7 member will launch negotiations with Ukraine immediately to help boost its defenses against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.



The group of seven industrialized nations promised to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance and modern military equipment across land, air, and sea domains.



The donor nations will be prioritizing air defense, artillery and long-range fires, armored vehicles, and other key capabilities, such as combat air, and promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners.



G7 will give support to further develop Ukraine's defense industrial base; training and training exercises for Ukrainian forces; intelligence sharing and cooperation; and support for cyber defense, security, and resilience initiatives, including addressing hybrid threats.



G7 member states will also work with Kiev to strengthen Ukraine's economic stability and resilience, including through reconstruction and recovery efforts; and to provide technical and financial support for Ukraine's immediate needs stemming from Russia's war as well as to enable Ukraine to continue implementing the effective reform agenda.



In the event of future Russian armed attack, G7 will immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. It will include providing Ukraine with swift and sustained security assistance and modern military equipment; imposing economic sanctions on Russia; and providing an enhanced package of security commitments and arrangements.



'We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine,' the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine says.



