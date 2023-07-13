FREEDOM HLDG INC: Freedom Holdings Corporate Update; ANNOUNCES Management Has Engaged A Firm To Complete the 15c211 Application

OSSIAN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC PINK:FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Freedom Holdings new management has engaged a firm to complete its 15c211 application bringing the company audit, regulatory filings and disclosure completely current and up to date. The Company is showing as "PINK CURRENT" on OTC Markets and are now working to reactivate the 15c211 with plans to be listed as QB on the OTC Markets board.

We are looking into other cannabis companies to acquire and merge under the freedom umbrella and continue growing our business plan.

Press Release Contact:

John Vivian

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

818-357-3185

