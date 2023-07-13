Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 14:02
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FREEDOM HLDG INC: Freedom Holdings Corporate Update; ANNOUNCES Management Has Engaged A Firm To Complete the 15c211 Application

OSSIAN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC PINK:FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Freedom Holdings new management has engaged a firm to complete its 15c211 application bringing the company audit, regulatory filings and disclosure completely current and up to date. The Company is showing as "PINK CURRENT" on OTC Markets and are now working to reactivate the 15c211 with plans to be listed as QB on the OTC Markets board.

We are looking into other cannabis companies to acquire and merge under the freedom umbrella and continue growing our business plan.

Press Release Contact:
John Vivian
Freedom Holdings, Inc.
818-357-3185

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FREEDOM HLDG INC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767458/Freedom-Holdings-Corporate-Update-ANNOUNCES-Management-Has-Engaged-A-Firm-To-Complete-the-15c211-Application

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
