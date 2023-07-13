Clinova launches new AI health platform that will revolutionise self-care and free up GP appointments

Healthwords is one of the world's first generative AI programmes providing personalised healthcare advice

Advances in self-care could release millions of unnecessary NHS appointments

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK-healthcare business Clinova has launched Healthwords, one of the world's first conversational AI tools solely focused on providing healthcare advice and self-care products in the UK.

The market-leading tool will transform the self-care industry by using a template similar to ChatGPT but with the search specific to the health sector. It is powered by state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms that have been trained on verified medical content from a team of over 50 doctors and pharmacists.

Healthwords is an end-to-end solution for self-care, providing users with 24/7 access to personalised healthcare advice. When users input their symptom into the conversational search function, the generative AI technology provides medically verified advice and recommends self-care products if directed to do so. Users can also read more about their condition in verified medical articles or chat online with a human pharmacist in real time should they want a second opinion. They can then choose to purchase self-care products and arrange for them to be delivered to their homes all through the single platform.

While it is not designed as a replacement for visiting a medical professional, Healthwords educates users in self-care, removing the accessibility barriers associated with seeking in-person advice for minor ailments.

NHS England has reported that there are 18 million GP appointments and 2.1 million visits to A&E year annually for conditions that could be dealt with at home, costing £850 million. Empowering patients with verified information that would allow them to manage self-treatable conditions instead of going to a GP, could release millions of unnecessary NHS appointments. Through Healthwords, Clinova aims to effect this change and improve efficiency in the British healthcare system, relieving pressure on heavily burdened GPs and freeing up appointments for those who need them most.

Sir Simon Burns, Government Liaison Officer for Clinova and Former UK Health Minister, said: "AI-powered conversational search tools have the power to transform people's lives, and this is especially true in healthcare. Our self-care advice product has the advantage of being free, easy-to-use and anonymous. We think it will be particularly attractive to individuals, who do not have the time to visit a medical professional for less serious conditions."

The advice offered on the platform has been approved by the Healthwords Healthcare Council, a team of highly regarded medical professionals.

Dr Tom Maggs, Chief Medical Officer for Healthwords, said: "There is a strong movement for consumer empowerment, especially in healthcare. Most consumers are tech savvy and are willing and able to search for answers that are relevant and tailored to their individual circumstances. Many of them prefer this type of interaction - anonymous, on their terms, at their convenience."

The service is accessed through the Healthwords app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, or via www.healthwords.ai

