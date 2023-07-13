Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
13.07.23
08:02 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+0,100
+1,01 %
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 14:46
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Jul-2023 / 13:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
13 July 2023 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 12 July 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 
2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") 
to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below: 
 
                             Price per 
Name     Role      Number of Shares purchased  Share   Beneficial holdings     Percentage of Issued 
               for reinvestment            following transaction    Share Capital 
                             (in pence) 
Sue Clark   Non-Executive 161             875.43   17,428           0.01% 
       Director

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Sue Clark 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Non-Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic 
                                     Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
                                                  Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                161 Shares 
                                     875.43 pence 
 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           161 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP1,409.44 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2023/07/05 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  257600 
EQS News ID:  1679717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 08:13 ET (12:13 GMT)

