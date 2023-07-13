Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Jul-2023 / 13:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc 13 July 2023 LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Director/PDMR Shareholding Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 12 July 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below: Price per Name Role Number of Shares purchased Share Beneficial holdings Percentage of Issued for reinvestment following transaction Share Capital (in pence) Sue Clark Non-Executive 161 875.43 17,428 0.01% Director

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Sue Clark Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan Volume(s) Price(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 161 Shares 875.43 pence Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 161 Shares -- Price GBP1,409.44 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/07/05 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: DSH TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

