

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens said the company plans to invest around 1 billion euros in Germany, as part of its announced 2 billion euros investment strategy in 2023. The company also announced the establishment of its new Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany, with investments of around 500 million euros in the expansion of development and manufacturing capacities.



Siemens noted that it is establishing the Erlangen location as a global research and development hub and the nucleus of global technology activities for the industrial metaverse.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken