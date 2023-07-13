Titan Co., Ltd: Titan Trading Platform: An Outstanding Start-Up in the Field of AI

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Titan Trading Platform - an emerging start-up in the field of AI, announced that it has officially received a capital of $800,000 from the giants in the investment market in Korea such as Hanmi Global, Silla Asset Management, Itrust Asset Management, or companies specializing in the development of technology products CHEONJO and Amoeba.

The project has also gained significant support from the media, communities such as zkSync Hunter and Sui Global, as well as strategic partners who have been with Titan Trading since its inception, such as BeLaunch and MovEX. This contributes to the project's valuation of $8 million and provides a long-term development opportunity.

"This is a big step forward for the project and confirms the growth potential of using AI in safe investing!" remarked by CEO of Titan Trading Platform - Park Young Jin.

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the investment area has become an unavoidable trend in the context of fast growing AI technology. AI technology delivers rapid and precise data processing, assisting in the optimization of operations by analyzing information, recognizing patterns and trends, and providing accurate market predictions and recommendations.



The algorithmic trading market is expected to be valued at $15.55 billion in 2021 and to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% between 2022 and 2030. Titan has caught up with the trend and developed a combined Web2 and Web3 platform that provides user support via AI and machine learning technologies, works 24/7, and aids in the removal of emotional bias from investment decisions.

"Titan Trading Platform products use advanced and diverse algorithms, combining strategies such as Arbitrage, DCA, and Grid algorithms to operate safely," Mr. Park Young Jin also stated. The product's performance is validated when we attract a large number of users in such a short period of testing."

Titan Trading Platform is progressively gaining the community's trust thanks to a development team that is always informed about the most recent information and technology to incorporate into the product and guided by professionals with more than 20 years of experience. Even though the project is still in beta, the platform has established a strong community with over 70,000 official followers and close to 1000 users.

Website: https://titantrading.io/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/titanboteng

Telegram Group ENG: https://t.me/titanglobaleng

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TitanTradingBot

Media Details:

Company Name: Titan Co., Ltd / ???? ??

Contact Name: Lenka Lewis

Email: marketing@titantrading.io

City: Seoul

Country: Korea

SOURCE: Titan Co., Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767602/Titan-Trading-Platform-An-Outstanding-Start-Up-in-the-Field-of-AI