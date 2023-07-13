Naxxar, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Bojoko.com, the award-winning online gambling affiliate site, has marked its sixth birthday in impressive style by surpassing 100,000 new depositing customers sent to its operator partners in the UK.

Since making its debut in 2017, Bojoko has gone from strength to strength, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each month. The site holds top spots in search engines for key search terms around new online casinos, online bingo, sports betting, live casinos, bonuses and more.

This allows Bojoko to drive quality traffic at scale to its operator partners, for casino, bingo and sports betting. This has only been possible because of the incredible team behind Bojoko, which consists of online gambling experts.

Over the last six years, Bojoko has collected several major industry awards for its innovative approach to providing players with the information they are seeking and then driving them to operator brands.

Joonas Karhu from Bojoko said: "What a way to mark our sixth birthday but sending our 100,000th depositing player to our operator partner brands. This is a major milestone and one that puts Bojoko in the top tier of online gambling affiliate sites.

"The UK market has been our focus from day one, but it has presented plenty of challenges to overcome - not least the wait for the government's whitepaper. Now that this has landed and what operators can expect from regulation has been made clear, the future looks much brighter.

"At Bojoko, we will continue to push ahead with our ambitious growth plans taking in new verticals and markets, as well as onboarding new talent and growing the business. It's exciting times ahead, for sure."

About Bojoko:

Bojoko helps casino players to browse and choose online casinos and sportsbooks better. We have a large selection of licensed casino, bingo, and sports betting brands and provide players with the information and tools to find the best sites for them. The brand has proved to be a huge success since launching in 2017 and is now available in the UK and Canada.

Joonas Karhu

CEO

Joonas.karhu@bojoko.com

