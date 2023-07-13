FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

FirstGroup plc

13 July 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that today it has granted a total of 14,955,244 options to 3,462 employees under its SAYE share plan. The SAYE share plan is an all employee scheme and the savings contracts will commence on 1 September 2023 and subject to completing the savings plan the options will be normally be exercisable for six months from 1 September 2026.

The following options over ordinary shares were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities who are all dirctors of the company:

Director Number of options Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 13,621 Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 13,621 Ant Green (Group Employee Director) 1,945

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of options at £1.11 under the SAYE Share plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 13,621 d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price 13,621



Nil e) Date of the transaction 13 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of options at £1.11 under the SAYE Share plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 13,621

d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price



13,621 Nil e) Date of the transaction f) Place of the transaction Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ant Green 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93