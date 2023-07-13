

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $346.201 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $294.461 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.284 billion from $2.074 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $346.201 Mln. vs. $294.461 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.33 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.19 -Revenue (Q4): $2.284 Bln vs. $2.074 Bln last year.



