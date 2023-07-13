Anzeige
13.07.2023
Community Gaming's Inaugural 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo Sets Benchmark for Future of Gaming Industry

3XP, the premier marketing destination for Web3 gaming, featured esports tournaments, gameplay booths and networking opportunities for studios, investors, and gamers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / The inaugural 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo, Community Gaming's flagship event, took place on June 8-9 in Pasadena, California. With a focus on quality gameplay, the event brought together the industry's top developers, thought leaders, investors, and content creators to promote the latest trends and innovations in web3 gaming.

3XP, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

3XP selectively featured Web3 games through immersive gameplay experiences at their respective booths. Games that were showcased included My Pet Hooligan, Dimensionals, Champions Ascension, Wildcard, Parallel, Aurory, The Machines Arena, MegaWeapon, MetalCore, The Bornless, Last Remains, DEADROP, Skyweaver, The Nemots, EV.io, Stella Fantasy, Lazy Soccer, Providence, Paradise Tycoon, DeFi Kingdoms, Bloodloop, Pulsar, Raini: Lords of Light, Spider Tanks, and Shrapnel.

The main stage, powered by Game7, featured over 100 speakers and offered a multi-faceted look into the rapidly growing landscape of Web3 gaming. Game7 served as the event's top sponsor and one of the featured exhibitors showcasing their ecosystem partners, including Summon, Moonstream, Metamask and HyperPlay, which featured playtesting with 35 games in its library.

A second stage was run by DCENTRAL and featured metaverse, fashion, and gaming speakers. DCENTRAL rolled up their GM event into 3XP following E3's cancellation. 3XP intends to fill the gap left by E3's indefinite cancellation and welcome traditional games in 2024 that want to reach a new audience.

A major highlight was the Esports Arena sponsored by Brave and produced by Community Gaming. Community Gaming's esports platform powered the arena's tournament payouts and exhibitor rewards via its Questing XPeditions portal.

Streamers from 100 Thieves, Team Liquid, and Cloud9 faced off against popular web3 content creators Brycent, ClassyCrypto, Spike, CryptoStache, XBorg, Taki, Yellow Panther, and Alliestrasza in selected web3 titles. The arena Twitch livestream reached 372,000 unique viewers across both days.

"3XP represents an important milestone for our industry," said Chris Gonsalves, cofounder of 3XP. "Web3 game development represents a shift in power dynamics back to the player. This new class of developers are building great games with open game economies that grant players digital property rights. 3XP demonstrated the growing maturity of the web3 ecosystem, solidifying that there's a genuine renaissance occurring in the games industry."

About 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo

3XP is the premier marketing destination for Web3 gaming. Our mission is to accelerate the growth and success of the Web3 gaming industry by bringing together innovative content and industry pioneers. Immerse yourself in the future of gaming through esports tournaments, interactive booths, and networking opportunities for studios and gamers.

Inquiries: info@3xp.gg

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the leading web3 esports platform, building payment infrastructure and community engagement tools to foster growth within web2 & web3 gaming. The platform offers a comprehensive set of tools to empower players, competition organizers, and game developers in their pursuit of creating and facilitating esports tournaments.

Contact Information

Chris Gonsalves
info@3xp.gg

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5jShpKUM2Q

SOURCE: 3XP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767439/Community-Gamings-Inaugural-3XP-Web3-Gaming-Expo-Sets-Benchmark-for-Future-of-Gaming-Industry

