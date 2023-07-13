Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Addition of James Oh as a Partner and Investment Committee Member

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("Pacific Avenue"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on complex situations in the middle market, announced that James Oh has joined the firm as a Partner and Investment Committee Member.





Oh joins the firm as a Partner, bringing more than 15 years of private equity experience leading complex transactions and driving operational improvement. Additionally, Oh joins Chris Sznewajs (Managing Partner) and Jason Leach (Partner) on the investment committee. Oh will be working alongside the Pacific Avenue team driving the sourcing, evaluation, execution and monitoring of investments. Prior to Pacific Avenue, Oh was a Managing Partner and Investment Committee member at Transom Capital Group, serving on the board and audit committees at various portfolio companies at Transom. Before Transom, Oh was a Principal at The Gores Group leading Capital Markets and Corporate Finance activities. Prior to The Gores Group, Oh was a Vice President in the Loan Originations and Loan Sales and Syndication groups at Wells Fargo Capital Finance. Oh started his career in the Transaction Services Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Pacific Avenue team and look forward to being additive to the platform. The quality of the team, the clarity of the strategy, operational excellence and the culture of Pacific Avenue were great motivators in joining. I am passionate about applying my solutions-oriented approach to complex situations and carve-outs to create value across stakeholders. Watching the success of Pacific Avenue and the newly closed oversubscribed Fund I, I could not be more excited to join," said James Oh, Partner.

"Adding James is an important piece in the evolution of Pacific Avenue," said Chris Sznewajs, Managing Partner. "James' experiences leading M&A and executing complex carve-outs is a perfect fit with our strategy. I have known James for more than 12 years, and his addition allows us to ramp our capacity to execute transactions, create value post-closing, and expand our capabilities and sector reach. We win with great talent, and James further strengths our best-in-class team. We have built an excellent culture committed to development, growth and collaboration, with the goal of being the best place to work in private equity in Southern California. I could not be more excited about the addition of James and excited to bring him into the fold."

Jason Leach, Partner, added, "James brings additional industry experience that expands our investment focus and deal sourcing opportunities beyond industrials and business services. Our committed fund and expanded M&A team, along with James' senior leadership and extensive experience in corporate divestitures and other complex deals, will accelerate our closed transactions and portfolio diversification."

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 105 transactions, including over 45 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

