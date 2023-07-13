Oxylabs Publishes Impact Report, Showcasing Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Practices

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Oxylabs, a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, has published its second Impact Report, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices. The report emphasizes Oxylabs' dedication to supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through climate action, education, and innovation.

Recognizing that sustainability is a complex issue requiring consistent effort, the Impact Report highlights Oxylabs' persistent commitment to tackle these challenges while emphasizing its achievements and areas for growth.

"Our sustainability practices are an integral component of our overall strategy, and we remain dedicated to collaborating with our stakeholders to continuously enhance our efforts towards advancing global improvement," stated Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

In 2022, Oxylabs set climate action goals, measured emissions, and is now developing a plan to reduce them, demonstrating its commitment to environmental initiatives. Since its first Impact Report, the company has taken substantial measures toward sustainability, including transitioning to a new office, Cyber City, powered entirely by renewable energy.

Advocating for sustainability, Oxylabs goes beyond its product and service offerings by pledging resources towards the sharing of knowledge. The company is convinced that focusing on education can equip individuals and societies with the tools necessary to catalyze meaningful shifts toward an environmentally conscious future.

To manifest this commitment, Oxylabs runs an international, pro bono initiative, "Project 4β". This project tackles pressing research topics and global missions utilizing vast public web data resources. Through "4β", Oxylabs extends its expertise, technological backbone, and resources pro bono to academic institutions, researchers, and organizations.

Additionally, Oxylabs has partnered with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) to launch the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) to foster public trust in the web data collection industry by promoting transparency, ethical practices, and responsible data usage.

"We are committed to offering great education, fostering industry innovation, and addressing climate change, providing our customers with the highest quality, ethical products while positively impacting our communities," shared Urte Karkliene, Sustainability Manager at Oxylabs.

In recognition of its sustainability endeavors, Oxylabs was honored with the Baltic Sustainability Award, a testament to its dedication to tackling social issues and partnering with public institutions.

These endeavors aim to construct a greater and more beneficial future for all. To further explore the environmental, social, and governance influence Oxylabs exerts on the world, check the complete impact report.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022 and 2023, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public web data-gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

