French Luxury Fragrance Brand Fragrance Du Bois Expands Operations to North and South America With New Office in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Fragrance Du Bois, the renowned French luxury fragrance brand, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office and company in New York.



"For Lovers Collection" by Fragrance Du Bois takes its inspiration from the eternal love story, unfolding one page at a time.

This strategic move comes in response to the increasing demand for its exquisite fragrances in North and South America. By establishing a presence in these regions, Fragrance Du Bois aims to uphold its exceptional standards and strengthen support for its valued customers and retailers across 45 countries, including the world's leading department stores. Driven by a remarkable surge in consumer demand for its luxury fragrances in the US, Canada, and South America, Fragrance Du Bois is proud to introduce two esteemed professionals to spearhead its operations in the Americas. Gandy Bahsas, formerly with Initio Parfums Privés owned by Parfums De Marly, assumes the position of Vice President of the Americas. Joining him is Luis Mario Pinedo Lewit, formerly from Parfums De Marly, who takes on the role of Marketing Manager of the Americas. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the brand's success in these key markets.

To optimize logistical operations, Fragrance Du Bois will now operate its own warehouse and logistics center in Brooklyn, providing efficient online and B2B next-day delivery services. In addition, the brand has assembled a dedicated team to ensure exceptional customer care services specifically for the US market.

Fragrance Du Bois owes its success to its unwavering commitment to producing the finest quality fragrances by collaborating with top perfumers and sourcing unique and innovative ingredients. Gandy Bahsas expressed, "At the heart of Fragrance Du Bois is our loyal and expanding customer base, and it is our utmost mission to exceed their expectations in every way."

The brand's latest release, "Lovers," is a captivating addition to its For Lovers collection, joining the ranks of Cavort and Secret Tryst. Within a week of its European debut last month, Lovers was completely sold out and is currently available exclusively through official retail partners. This fragrance exemplifies Fragrance Du Bois' exceptional use of innovative ingredients, with an exclusive Passion Fruit extract as its central note.

Fragrance Du Bois' expansion into North and South America marks an exciting chapter in the brand's journey. With its commitment to excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction, Fragrance Du Bois is poised to captivate fragrance enthusiasts and elevate the luxury fragrance market in these regions.

About Fragrance Du Bois

Marrying sustainability with traditional perfumery, Fragrance Du Bois is a renowned French luxury fragrance brand known for its commitment to creating exceptional perfumes of the highest quality. With a global presence across 45 countries, Fragrance Du Bois collaborates with renowned perfumers to utilize scent ingredients in unique and unfamiliar ways, creating an olfactory journey like none other.

