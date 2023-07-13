Clear Capital and ICE Mortgage Technology Expand Partnership to Support Adoption of Modern Appraisal Programs

Encompass integration will expand Clear Capital product offerings through ICE's Encompass Partner Connect API

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Clear Capital today announced that its integration is now built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage Technology ® , a part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) and a leading provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. Through this integration, Clear Capital will deliver an improved user experience for mortgage lenders and loan officers ordering products that support appraisal modernization, such as Universal Data Collection (UDC) , Desktop appraisals and Hybrid appraisals .

Clear Capital solutions combined with ICE's API technology ensures fast and accurate collection and submission that is designed to meet Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae data standards for property data reports and property data collections respectively. By pulling key loan information directly from the Encompass® loan file, lenders can quickly and easily place valuation orders. Clear Capital's automated status updates keep the lender informed in real-time.

"Making adoption of appraisal modernization programs easier for lenders nationwide is at the core of our work with ICE," said Kenon Chen , EVP of Strategy and Growth at Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company. "With new modern appraisal efforts from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, it's imperative that we make our products as easily accessible as possible to help drive the industry forward, and we're doing just that with this enhanced integration."

With varying standards across the property data collection space, UDC provides flexibility, as eligible loans can be quickly and easily transferred to the agency with the loan program that meets the borrower's needs, without the need for an additional product. UDC offers immediate national scalability and coverage and is available at a fraction of the cost of a traditional appraisal and completed in half the time.

For more information on Universal Data Collection, visit Clear Capital on the Marketplace by ICE Mortgage Technology®. To learn more about Encompass, visit https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/products/encompass .

