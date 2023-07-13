Addigy Welcomes Industry Veteran Ben Greiner as Apple Champion & Growth Advisor

GREINER BRINGS 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS AN ADVISOR AND APPLE SPECIALIST TO NEW ROLE FOCUSED ON CUSTOMER SUCCESS FOR MSPs

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Addigy , a leading provider of Apple device management solutions, today announced Ben Greiner has joined the company as its Apple Champion & Growth Advisor. Greiner will focus on ensuring managed service providers (MSPs) are utilizing the full capabilities of Addigy's cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple mobile device management (MDM) solution to support more Apple devices.

Greiner is the founder of Forget Computers, an Apple-focused MSP. Over the past 20 years, Ben has achieved several impressive accomplishments, including developing the first web-based application built exclusively for Apple devices that integrate with Addigy, Jamf, and Zendesk. In 2020, Forget Computers was acquired by Ntiva, a MSP consistently ranked among the top in the nation. Ben most recently served as Ntiva's Director of Apple Technology.

"In a previous role, I spearheaded the transition to Addigy after using another MDM provider for over a decade. Making the switch was the right choice - Addigy's cloud-based platform provides a powerful mix of ease of use, flexibility, and power features you can't get anywhere else. They were true partners that I leaned on technically and strategically," said Ben Greiner, Apple Champion & Growth Advisor, Addigy. "There is a lot of pent-up demand for Apple devices in the workplace and it is the next growth opportunity for MSPs. I'm excited to help more companies realize the full power of Addigy's solution - which I believe is the only Apple-focused MDM platform that truly speaks to the needs of managed service providers, as well as internal IT teams."

The addition of Greiner to the Addigy team follows Preetham Gurram's appointment to Head of Product Management. Addigy continues to attract and invest in industry leaders that will drive innovation and growth initiatives to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its current and future customers.

"Addigy is focused on making it better, faster, and easier for our customers to manage Apple devices," said Addigy Founder and CEO Jason Dettbarn. "Over the years, Ben has been an invaluable advisor to many companies looking to manage their Apple fleet. Our customers will no doubt benefit from having Ben's support - his leadership will help MSPs increase the number of Mac devices they can support, which in turn will boost their revenue stream."

