PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX's Little West Expands Distribution to Montana

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that Little West cold-pressed juices brand has expanded to Montana with an initial purchase order from one of the region's preeminent luxury resorts. The expansion of wholesale distribution to Montana marks Little West's fifth state after California, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington.

The expansion into Montana includes an initial purchase order from Montage Big Sky, the region's preeminent luxury resort operated by Montage Hotels & Reports. Montage Big Sky is a Montana luxury resort framed by the Spanish Peaks mountain range, offering 139 guestrooms and 39 finely appointed residences, as well as a private 18-hole golf course and 11,000 square foot spa, all within a 45 minute drive of Yellowstone National Park. In addition, a portion of the resort is reserved for use by members of the nearby Yellowstone Club - an exclusive luxury private ski, golf and residential community which is rated among the top 10 lifestyle estates in the world.

"Expanding our footprint to become a national brand is a top priority this year, especially as we follow our loyal customers from our roots in Southern California across the country and beyond," commented Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "We are particularly excited about entering Montana and serving the guests at Montage Big Sky, home to the upper echelon of customers who share our passion for a clean, healthy lifestyle. We're grateful for the incredibly warm welcome we've already received from resort guests and local residents."

Wholly owned subsidiary Little West, LLC ("Little West") is a California-based cold-pressed juice company that offers a wide range of beverages and products that emphasize health and wellness with a focus on locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients. Little West is the realized vision of Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker, who launched the business in 2013 with the aim of inspiring healthier lifestyles for all and making the world a greener place. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website ( littlewestjuice.ca ) and a growing footprint of whole distribution partners in the United States and Canada.

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law

