From The Earth Dispensaries Participating in CASA School Supplies Drive



The School Supply Drive is happening now and will continue through the end of July. Click here for a complete list of school supplies needed.

The drive encourages customers to bring in new K-12 school supplies to "build a backpack," and can be dropped off at any of From The Earth's five dispensary locations listed below. Customers who bring approved supplies will receive a complimentary half-gram (0.5g) preroll (limit one per visit).

From The Earth Dispensary Brookside (Kansas City)

Location: 6200 Troost Ave Kansas City, MO 64110

Hours: Open 8am - 10pm daily

From The Earth Dispensary Westside (Kansas City)

Location: 2918 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

Hours: Open 8am - 10pm daily

From The Earth Dispensary Downtown (Kansas City)

Location: 1222 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Hours: Open 8am - 10pm daily

From The Earth Dispensary Independence

Location: 19341 E US Hwy 40 Independence, MO 64055

Hours: Open 8am - 10pm daily

From The Earth Dispensary Raytown

Location: 9010 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO 64133

Hours: Open 8am - 10pm daily

"We know that many families are on a budget and school supplies can easily cost upwards of $70 for one child's needs. From The Earth is extremely excited to participate and help Jackson County CASA ensure that every child served by CASA has the necessary supplies to succeed this upcoming school year, " said Tyler Diltz, VP of Retail Operations.

About From The Earth

From The Earth has five recreational marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown. As a fully-licensed cannabis dispensary built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. They aim to help people understand the benefits of marijuana and how it fits into a healthy lifestyle while also working towards undoing years of stigma and disinformation about the versatile plant.

