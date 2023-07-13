Anzeige
13.07.2023
Orange at Heart: How The Home Depot's Homer Fund Helped a Rapid Deployment Center Associate in Time of Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Shawn is a Rapid Deployment Center associate who works to quickly receive and sort inbound freight for Home Depot stores and fulfillment centers. When Shawn's daughter was born preterm with congenital heart defects, a two-month stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) caused his family to fall behind with rent and utility bill payments.

Here's how The Homer Fund helped him catch up on past due living expenses.

Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted nearly $255 million to more than 178,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund.org.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767633/Orange-at-Heart-How-The-Home-Depots-Homer-Fund-Helped-a-Rapid-Deployment-Center-Associate-in-Time-of-Need

