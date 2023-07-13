Ovaterra's Advanced Prenatal Vitamins Provide Full Daily Choline Recommendation for Breastfeeding Mothers

Research shows that taking the full daily recommended amount of choline can play a crucial role in supporting maternal health and stimulating the growth and development of infants.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Ovaterra, a leading reproductive health supplement company, has a unique offering in its Advanced Prenatal Vitamins, which are the only prenatal vitamin capsule on the market that contains the full recommended daily dose of Choline required for lactating mothers.

With 24 essential vitamins and minerals sourced from clinical-grade ingredients and used in their most bioavailable forms, these prenatal vitamins are specifically formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of expectant mothers. But the Choline content is what truly sets Ovaterra's Advanced Prenatal Vitamins apart.

Choline is an essential nutrient for everybody. It plays a crucial role in brain development, cognitive functioning, neurotransmitter production and liver health, among other functions, and it can be found in a number of different foods, including eggs, fish, meat, poultry and dairy products, as well as some cruciferous vegetables.

According to a recent study published in the National Library of Medicine, Choline is especially important for breastfeeding women, promoting overall immune function in the mother and ensuring proper brain growth and development in the infant. For that reason, the daily recommended choline requirement for lactating mothers is much higher than for other women-between 425 mg/day to 550 mg/day-an increase that dietary intake alone often can't meet.

The study highlights, in particular, the importance of different forms of choline in a new mother's diet, showing that a mixture of choline forms during lactation-including phosphatidylcholine (PC), free choline (FC), and glycerophosphocholine (GPC)-is the most beneficial for the mother and baby. Unfortunately, despite the clear benefits, 95% of nursing mothers don't receive the daily requirement of Choline, even when a standard prenatal vitamin is taken.

In alignment with this research, and to help promote maternal and infant health, Overterra's Advanced Prenatal Vitamins were developed as the only prenatal vitamin on the market that meets the daily recommended dose of Choline (550 mg/day), while also offering other essential prenatal nutrients such as folate, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C, which combined help support brain development, immune function and the growth of healthy connective tissues.

About Ovaterra by Fertility Nutraceuticals

Ovaterra is a reproductive health supplement company offering premium, science-backed products. Developed in collaboration with fertility clinicians, the company's products are designed to support individuals and couples throughout their reproductive journeys.

This commitment to science, reproductive expertise, and high-quality ingredients ensures that Ovaterra's offerings, like the Advanced Prenatal vitamins, meet the specific nutritional needs of women before, during, and after pregnancy.

