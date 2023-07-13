

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2023, making this year's event the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history. Prime members saved over $2.5 billion, more than any previous Prime Day event.



The company said the first day of this year's two-day shopping event, July 11, was the biggest sales day in Amazon's history.



Merchants who participated in Prime Day activities, in aggregate, experienced a 10x increase in daily Buy with Prime orders and saw an 8x increase in daily revenue from those orders during the Prime Day event period.



