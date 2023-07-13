Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 15:54
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

13 July 2023

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Name of scheme:

General Blocklisting

Period of return:

From:

28 August 2022

To:

27 January 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

12,825,000

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

12,825,000

Name of contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01481 745001

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

abrdn

Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)

Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager)

0131 372 1619

07703 695490

Winterflood Investment Trusts

Graeme Caton

Neil Langford

020 3100 0000


