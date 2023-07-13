Get Well Announces Eight Smart Hospital Projects Across US and Globally

Virtual care integration and mobility highlights latest innovations

Building a new smart hospital or smart room in a hospital presents the opportunity to create market differentiation and grow market share. Leveraging GetWell InPatient, the company's Smart Patient Room solution elevates the patient experience through consumer-grade self-service, improved communication and automated patient education, while streamlining in-room hardware and seamlessly connecting to other core IT systems including the EHR, RTLS, dietary, room controls, and cameras and microphones for virtual care. The result is a seamless patient, family and staff experience that empowers patients to self-serve and manage aspects of their hospital stay via their device of choice, while enabling clinical teams to engage in top-of-license care.

Get Well was recently chosen to implement the following new tower projects:

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Centura Health St. Francis Interquest

Kaiser Permanente San Marcos Medical Center

Children's Hospital of Atlanta

UMass Memorial Health New Inpatient Building

University of Missouri Children's Hospital

Champion Hospital, Kuwait

Kaweka Health, New Zealand

"We chose Get Well for our 'hospital of the future' based their track record of success with new towers, latest innovations highlighted by virtual care and mobile, and the talented team of Get Well engineers and clinicians to work alongside our design teams to bring our vision to life," said Eric Alper, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer and Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, UMass Memorial Health.

Get Well has leveraged its Get Well Anywhere platform to expand its smart hospital suite to include digital white boards, dynamic room panels for clinicians, digital signage, cloud-based experience management and a new mobile ED experience.

"Smart hospital projects always include a set of new challenges and innovations that keep our engineers motivated and happy," said Robin Cavanaugh, Chief Technology Officer at Get Well. "Virtual care enablement and on demand translation services have been recent pushes along with mobile and two-way texting. For video, we have now created a seamless patient, family and staff experience with several providers including Caregility, Zoom, Vidyo, Care.ai, Careview and Teladoc among others. The future is here."

About Get Well

Get Well provides enterprise patient engagement and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world. Our products empower healthcare organizations to deliver patient-centered experiences that drive retention and growth, increase patient satisfaction, improve clinical quality and reduce cost of care. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

