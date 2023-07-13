Pearl Certification Partners With Koala Insulation for a More Energy-Efficient U.S. Housing Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Pearl Certification, the industry's foremost third-party certification program for high-performing homes, and Koala Insulation, one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, announce a new partnership.





Pearl Certification and Koala Insulation Partner to Increase Home Performance and Value

Through a new partnership between Koala Insulation and Pearl Certification, home service contractors will install top-of-the-line insulation, as well as gain the powerful capability to issue third-party home certifications.





Home services contractors can install top-of-the-line insulation from Koala while validating the increased value they bring to the home with a third-party certification from Pearl.

"Air sealing and proper insulation are the first steps to a high-performing home," said Cynthia Adams, CEO and co-founder of Pearl Certification. "It doesn't matter how efficient your HVAC system is. If your home is poorly insulated and not properly air sealed, the hot or cool air that your HVAC system expels will literally go out the window anyway. That's why it's so imperative for Pearl to partner with Koala Insulation, a company that provides the first two steps of creating a more energy-efficient home."

Both Pearl Certification and Koala Insulation carefully vet their national network of contractors and only accept those who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, high standards of service excellence, and professional development for all their employees.

"We are excited to partner with Pearl and bring additional selling power to Koala's sales force by adding value to qualified energy-efficiency upgrades," said Megan Taylor, Vice President of Operations for Koala Insulation. "Pearl is a fantastic resource for the IRA and other various efforts."

High-performing homes are not just energy-efficient; they are also safe, smart, and comfortable - an attribute unachievable without effective air sealing and insulation. With a shared mission of improving the performance of the U.S. housing market, Pearl Certification and Koala Insulation will transform how homeowners think about their homes.

To learn more about Pearl's partnerships, please visit https://pearlcertification.com/partners.

###

About Pearl: Pearl Certification is a national firm that qualifies an elite network of professionals and certifies high-performing homes: homes with heating and cooling, solar, smart home devices, resilient features and much more. Pearl's Certification Reports drive demand for these features by making them visible at time of sale. They enable home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want. www.pearlcertification.com.

About Koala: Koala Insulation is an insulation installation franchise that seeks to provide homeowners across the U.S. with money and energy-saving insulation services while providing local business owners and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to own and operate a successful and lucrative franchise. They offer franchisees the opportunity to work with custom Koala HQ-built equipment and start their franchise location with low startup costs. And thanks to the support offered by Koala's infrastructure, franchise partners do not need any previous experience in the insulation industry. Koala Insulation is rapidly expanding across the United States and is on a mission to reduce overall energy waste and greenhouse gas emissions from homes and businesses.

