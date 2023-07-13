

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lenders intend to contain the availability of secured credit to households in the third quarter amid rising interest rates, the Credit Conditions Survey results from the Bank of England showed on Thursday.



The availability of secured credit to households is forecast to fall in the third quarter after falling in the second quarter.



At the same time, the availability of unsecured credit to households was unchanged in the second quarter but lenders expect it to fall slightly in the coming quarter.



Banks said the overall supply of credit to the corporate sector will remain unchanged in the third quarter, as seen in the second quarter.



Although demand for secured lending for house purchases increased in the second quarter, banks expect secured lending to fall in the third quarter.



Overall demand for unsecured lending increased in the second quarter and forecast demand to rise again next quarter. At the same time, demand for corporate lending is expected to remain unchanged for businesses of all sizes.



Lenders reported that losses and default rates on secured loans to households increased in the second quarter, and were expected to increase further in the third quarter.



Default rates for total unsecured lending were unchanged in the second quarter, and were expected to increase slightly in the third quarter.



Banks said default rates on loans to corporates were unchanged for businesses of all sizes. However, default rates were expected to increase for small businesses, and remain unchanged for medium and large businesses in the coming quarter. The survey was conducted between May 30 and June 16.



