13.07.2023
ESA Digital Ltd.: AI and Humans Equally Effective in Engaging Education Content Now, Study by Rask AI

67% of the respondents didn't mention the AI aspect as they were more interested in the content of the video itself.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Does AI-generated content impact audience engagement? The Rask AI team transformed this question into a groundbreaking study on how AI transforms the online education market in 2023. Their research compares audience engagement in synthetic learning videos vs. human-created learning videos and evaluates the benefits of investing in new learning content creation and distribution technologies.

AI in Education Report 2023, by Rask AI

AI in Education Report 2023, by Rask AI
Industry Stats and 300+ Audience Survey



Main insights:

  • The survey of more than 300 audience members showed that AI-generated content is equally as engaging as human-created content now. While a certain degree of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) remains - in addition to some technological limitations - what this research reveals is that AI is well-equipped to maintain the accessibility and personalization of educational content, without losing the audience engagement.
  • Even though participants recognized that one video was AI-generated, they were more focused on the topic of the content than how that content was created (67%).
  • 13% showed great enthusiasm for AI after watching the synthetic video and expressed an interest in learning more about this field.

The study also covers the latest trends and data on the AI education market in 2023 with citations from AI experts as well as the practical guide on how to use AI in education: an overview of new AI tools to make learning more personalized, accessible and inclusive.

Complete Study Results: https://www.rask.ai/research/ai-in-education

Study Methodology

The study surveyed 300 respondents and aimed to gain an understanding of participants' perceptions, thoughts, feelings and behaviors during and after watching the educational videos. It has input from 30 AI experts and 12 data sources published between 2021 and 2023, including data from Statista, McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook, Straits Research, KPMG and others.

Rask AI is a brand of the company Brask Inc., an American company developing products and services for AI content creation and distribution.

Contact Information

Maria Chmir
Founder and CEO
pr@brask.ai

SOURCE: Rask AI

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767435/AI-and-Humans-Equally-Effective-in-Engaging-Education-Content-Now-Study-by-Rask-AI

