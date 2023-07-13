Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

13.07.2023 | 16:31
Powering the Next Generation of Gaming: XBorg Sells Out USD2 Million Seed Round Community Allocation

Chainwire 
13-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07/13/2023, Chainwire 
 
XBorg, the Web3 company developing a collaborative credential infrastructure that allows players to create their 
digital identity and enjoy tailored user experiences within enhanced gaming applications, sold out their USD2 million 
seed round community allocation in record time. The funds will facilitate the scaling and adoption efforts of XBorg's 
infrastructure and applications to reach millions of players and fans worldwide. 
Ahead of the raise, XBorg collected interest from more than 8,300 investors totalling USD7M in soft commitments but 
decided to cap the community allocation at USD2 million and maintain the remaining USD3 million for leading VCs, closing 
out the USD5 million seed round. The USDXBG token, expected to be launched towards the end of 2023, is now sitting at a 
USD50m valuation. 
  XBorg Founder and CEO, Louis Regis reacted: "Since day one, we have included our community in the development of 
  XBorg as we believe that the future of gaming will be built by its players. Allocating a large part of our seed 
  round to our community showcases our support for this notion. The widespread enthusiasm of our community in the 
  current market conditions has exceeded all of our expectations and demonstrates their trust in our vision to 
  disrupt the gaming and fan engagement industry." 
In the coming months, XBorg is launching its first application in partnership with some of the most prominent esports 
teams in the industry. The current Rocket League world champions, Team BDS, were the first team to be announced, with 
many more in the pipeline. The XBorg app will enable players and fans to build their digital identity, meaningfully 
connect with their favourite gaming communities, and collect digital items with unique perks that unlock exclusive 
experiences. By the end of the year, XBorg aims to become the fastest-growing gaming credential infrastructure via its 
partnerships with tier-1 esports teams and popular gaming influencers. 
Users can already create an XBorg account and get a taste of what their complete app will be like here. Users are 
rewarding early supporters of their ecosystem, so they should be sure to be active participants and refer their friends 
if they want to take advantage of this. 
About XBorg 
XBorg is developing a collaborative credential infrastructure that allows players to create their digital identity and 
enjoy tailored user experiences within enhanced gaming applications. XBorg is releasing its first application powered 
by its credential infrastructure, in partnership with the largest esports organisations in the world, to scale the 
adoption of its technology to millions of players and fans. XBorg is a spin-off of SwissBorg, a crypto wealth 
management application with over 750,000 users. 
For more information about XBorg, visit their website, follow them on Twitter, or join their community on Discord. 
Contact 
Growth & Marketing 
Connor Kirsten 
XBorg 
connor@xborg.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1679713 13-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3ff48134cde658a0cfeb3ebbed616c61

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679713&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

