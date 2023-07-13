Nutrition21's Velositol Wins the NutraIngredients-USA 'Hector Lopez Excellence in Sports Nutrition Science Award'

SADDLE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Nutrition21 LLC is proud to announce that Velositol®, its patented, clinically backed complex of amylopectin and chromium, has won the NutraIngredients-USA "Hector Lopez Excellence in Sports Nutrition Award."





According to NutraIngredients-USA, "This award is dedicated to the late Hector Lopez, MD, a larger-than-life member of the sports nutrition community. Hector dedicated much of his professional career to promoting scientific substantiation in sports nutrition and the wider dietary supplements category."

This inaugural award "recognizes the best game-changing sports nutrition research projects and studies that advance our understanding of how nutrition can enhance athletic performance and wellness."

Described as the "industry's most coveted awards," the NutraIngredients-USA Awards are focused on acknowledging innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research.

The award for Nutrition21's Velositol was announced during a live broadcast on NutraIngredients-USA.com.

"We are honored to be recognized with this award. Nutrition21 has had a long-standing commitment to bring clinically backed ingredients to market and to be recognized with this first-time Hector Lopez Excellence award is a special moment for us," said Catherine Kwik-Uribe Ph.D. Vice President, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Nutrition21.

"Velositol is an innovative ingredient with real results," added Kwik-Uribe. "Velositol enhances the power of protein, clinically shown to double the effect of whey on performance in as little as eight weeks. This ingredient is not only versatile, but with its protein-enhancing effects, it is relevant not only for individuals looking to build muscle, but also to maintain the muscle they have."

Nutrition21 has conducted six preclinical and two double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials with Velositol, and all the studies have been published in peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (Taylor & Francis) and the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition (JEN).

Velositol can be formulated into powders, bars and snacks, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, as well as gummies and gels. Velositol has seen nationwide commercial success with formulations in brands like Nutrisystem, GNC Beyond Raw, GNC AMP, Outright Bar, and Glaxon, among many more.

About Velositol®

Velositol is a patented complex of amylopectin and chromium that is designed to work as protein's perfect partner. Velositol can be used with whey protein, plant protein or branched chain amino acids. In a clinical trial, when used with whey protein, Velositol amplified the impact of muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Velositol has been clinically shown to improve strength and enhance jumping power, increase muscle endurance, and double squat reps to failure.

For more information on Velositol, visit www.nutrition21.com/velositol.

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 70 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others.

For more information on Nutrition21, visit www.Nutrition21.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This ingredient is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

