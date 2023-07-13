Ellie's investment in the industry's top experts creates job opportunities nationally.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Ellie Diagnostics, the leading independent diagnostics services provider for veterinarians nationwide, has invested in a powerhouse leadership team comprised of the industry's top experts. As a result, a massive explosion of company growth and job opportunity has presented itself and is allowing the company to quickly expand its footprint across the United States.

"I joined Ellie Diagnostics 9 months ago and have helped lead its transformation from a start up to a serious player in the veterinary diagnostics market. I spent 10 years at IDEXX, where I built my diagnostic knowledge and led the largest veterinary GPO before joining Ellie. I truly understand the value diagnostics plays in a veterinary practice's profitability. I also believe there is a need to have more options for veterinarians to choose from when it comes to diagnostics. We strive every day to be the best diagnostic partner for our customers. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed." - Pat McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer.

"I am celebrating my 9th month with Ellie Diagnostics after 10 years working in animal health and diagnostics; it is incredible the growth and impact a company can make with the right vision and team focused on bringing the veterinary industry a trusted third option for reference laboratory with innovative new solutions and friendly ways to partner. I grew up in the industry working at my mom's veterinary practice in Tallahassee, FL and know firsthand the passion it takes to run a practice from the front desk all the way back to the kennel staff. You work hard to provide the best of care to your patients and pet parents, I welcome you to reach out and experience the Ellie difference, you make the difference to your patients, let us be that for you." - Dixie Folsom, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

"Here at Ellie Diagnostics, I am the Director of Sales Operations for the East. I have been in the animal health industry for over 10 years and hold my B.S. and M.S. in Animal Science. Team Ellie is energized about the current growth we are experiencing with customized diagnostic solutions to truly fit the needs of each veterinary customer." - Madison Odomirok, Director of Sales - East.

"I come to Ellie after spending 9 years with Zoetis, where I honed the skills needed to lead a highly motivated sales team. I understand the importance of diagnostics, not only as a tool for best medical practice, but also the largest area of potential revenue growth for veterinary clinics. Ellie has given me the opportunity to impact the way veterinarians do business with reference labs as well as the way pet owners understand the results they get from those vets! The Ellie experience will put set your clinic ahead of the pack!" - Joe Warter, Director of Sales - West.

About Ellie Diagnostics

Ellie Diagnostics is the fastest growing independent veterinary diagnostics company in the United States, providing innovative services to veterinarians nationwide. Ellie provides next-day lab results, complimentary shipping, pathology consultations, data protection, mobile access to orders and results and innovative laboratory reporting. Their comprehensive test menu includes routine lab testing, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, and a wide variety of specialty tests. To learn more, visit www.elliediagnostics.com.

