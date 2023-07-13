BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Document available for viewing



A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2023)This document will shortly be available for inspection at:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismEnquiries:Caroline DriscollBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 242713 July 2023