Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

13.07.2023 | 17:30
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Document available for viewing

A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:



Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2023)

This document will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

13 July 2023


