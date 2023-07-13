DON'T NOD: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases on November 7

Preview its dark and intense narrative in a captivating new trailer!

Paris, July 13, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games and Focus Entertainment are thrilled to announce that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will release on November 7.

This poignant narrative action-RPG, in which you hunt and battle supernatural horrors to alter a tragic fate, is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-orders are open in physical versions and on Steam, with a superb Collector's Edition available.

Get a glimpse of the heart-rending journey ahead

with the cinematic Release Date Reveal Trailer!



Prepare for impossible choices and dramatic consequences…

Experience a powerful and intimate narrative in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, where you play as Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. You are lovers and Banishers-ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. After Antea has tragically become one of the spirits she loathes, you take on a desperate search for a way to liberate her from her new plight.

Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living.

Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants-be they living people or wandering souls-dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?



Pre-orders and Collector's Edition

The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered now on Steam and in physical version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

can be pre-ordered now on Steam and in physical version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Collector's Edition is also available for pre-order and comes with a separable statuette of Red and Antea, the game's official artbook, a Steelbook®, two Banishers signet rings, and the game on the platform of your choice (physical copies for consoles, digital copy for PC) with the Wanderer Set in-game DLC. Pre-order your edition while stocks last!

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases November 7 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-order the game, grab its Collector's Edition, and sign up as a Focus member or subscribe to the newsletter to get the latest exclusive info and upcoming special offers for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and the whole Focus catalog..

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142.6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally.

