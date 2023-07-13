Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 18:02
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Market Research: InteliChart Earns #1 Client Experience Rating in Patient Engagement Platform Solutions, Black Book 2023 User Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Black Book Research announced the top customer-rated platform vendors of patient engagement and consumer outreach solutions, including innovative scheduling, intake, and notification capabilities. Twenty technology competitors that deliver optimized collaboration and communication workflow tools were included in the sweeping six-month user polls.

Black Book Market Research, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

One thousand one hundred forty-two health system executives, physicians, clinicians, and IT specialists from 993 providers, medical groups, clinics, and outpatient facilities participated in the 2023 patient engagement solutions survey of user satisfaction.

InteliChart received top user scores in nine of 18 KPIs with notable achievements scored in strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; scalability; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; customization; data security and patient privacy; customer service, and best of breed technology and process improvement.

Fifty-nine percent of healthcare systems IT leaders responding to the survey indicated that their organizations are actively seeking to implement or replace current patient engagement tools to achieve broader offerings and improvements to benefit healthcare consumers by Q4 2024.

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare IT and services vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/virtual-care-mobile-and-telehealth-systems

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over one million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 17 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, medical equipment, services, and outsourcing industries.

Black Book founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including InteliChart, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

Follow Black Book on Twitter @blackbookpolls and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackbookmarketresearchllc.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767637/InteliChart-Earns-1-Client-Experience-Rating-in-Patient-Engagement-Platform-Solutions-Black-Book-2023-User-Survey

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.