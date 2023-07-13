Black Book Market Research: InteliChart Earns #1 Client Experience Rating in Patient Engagement Platform Solutions, Black Book 2023 User Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Black Book Research announced the top customer-rated platform vendors of patient engagement and consumer outreach solutions, including innovative scheduling, intake, and notification capabilities. Twenty technology competitors that deliver optimized collaboration and communication workflow tools were included in the sweeping six-month user polls.

One thousand one hundred forty-two health system executives, physicians, clinicians, and IT specialists from 993 providers, medical groups, clinics, and outpatient facilities participated in the 2023 patient engagement solutions survey of user satisfaction.

InteliChart received top user scores in nine of 18 KPIs with notable achievements scored in strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; scalability; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; customization; data security and patient privacy; customer service, and best of breed technology and process improvement.

Fifty-nine percent of healthcare systems IT leaders responding to the survey indicated that their organizations are actively seeking to implement or replace current patient engagement tools to achieve broader offerings and improvements to benefit healthcare consumers by Q4 2024.

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare IT and services vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/virtual-care-mobile-and-telehealth-systems

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over one million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 17 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, medical equipment, services, and outsourcing industries.

Black Book founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including InteliChart, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

