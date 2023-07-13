Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered on June 30th, 2023, between Maat Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

15,484 shares

41,285.13

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 552

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 431

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,974 shares for 144,745.75

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,997 shares for 122,384.16

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2022, on the liquidity account:

12,507 shares

63,045.61

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 390

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 330

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,188 shares for 131,237.39

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,342 shares for 86,141.8

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares 200,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 552 15,974 144,745.75 431 12,997 122,384.16 02/01/2023 1 1 8.02 4 67 539.35 03/01/2023 1 5 40.00 2 20 161.60 04/01/2023 14 460 3,910.00 05/01/2023 9 281 2,554.29 14 493 4,757.45 06/01/2023 4 88 796.40 09/01/2023 5 261 2,268.09 10/01/2023 2 41 348.50 1 1 8.62 11/01/2023 6 139 1,167.60 2 49 416.50 12/01/2023 8 222 1,847.04 13/01/2023 8 220 1,867.80 16/01/2023 8 200 1,726.00 5 150 1,326.00 17/01/2023 2 60 519.00 2 41 360.80 18/01/2023 2 70 602.00 1 40 348.00 19/01/2023 4 59 522.15 20/01/2023 4 130 1,140.10 4 250 2,250.00 23/01/2023 2 50 424.00 1 30 258.00 24/01/2023 1 1 8.62 4 62 543.74 25/01/2023 5 185 1,650.20 15 499 4,525.93 26/01/2023 4 71 641.13 6 201 1,839.15 27/01/2023 3 60 546.00 2 63 580.86 30/01/2023 1 50 460.00 5 67 623.10 31/01/2023 2 51 464.10 2 51 469.20 01/02/2023 3 101 924.15 4 51 472.26 02/02/2023 4 185 1,652.05 7 300 2,703.00 03/02/2023 21 596 5,673.92 06/02/2023 13 502 4,663.58 4 150 1,440.00 07/02/2023 4 174 1,599.06 1 50 467.00 08/02/2023 20 654 5,886.00 7 300 2,814.00 09/02/2023 8 330 2,880.90 6 152 1,377.12 10/02/2023 5 202 1,801.84 4 140 1,261.40 13/02/2023 7 353 3,014.62 5 180 1,562.40 14/02/2023 3 110 957.00 5 131 1,151.49 15/02/2023 4 112 976.64 3 80 707.20 16/02/2023 3 90 812.70 9 311 2,839.43 17/02/2023 5 61 559.98 1 50 460.00 20/02/2023 3 98 909.44 6 199 1,864.63 21/02/2023 3 73 675.98 3 51 474.30 22/02/2023 4 63 598.50 16 689 6,724.64 23/02/2023 7 144 1,368.00 5 155 1,488.00 24/02/2023 7 215 2,126.35 13 510 5,120.40 27/02/2023 4 100 1,005.00 28/02/2023 3 105 1,033.20 2 106 1,061.06 01/03/2023 4 120 1,207.20 16 1 071 11,288.34 02/03/2023 6 105 1,121.40 03/03/2023 16 450 4,846.50 8 350 3,853.50 06/03/2023 5 184 1,928.32 4 148 1,567.32 07/03/2023 5 76 801.04 4 121 1,291.07 08/03/2023 4 94 1,000.16 3 41 442.80 09/03/2023 17 583 5,853.32 3 30 303.00 10/03/2023 3 60 595.80 13/03/2023 20 730 6,942.30 1 60 576.00 14/03/2023 6 80 765.60 5 160 1,556.80 15/03/2023 6 151 1,449.60 1 1 9.72 16/03/2023 3 51 484.50 3 41 393.60 17/03/2023 5 150 1,438.50 3 64 627.20 20/03/2023 1 40 376.00 1 40 380.00 21/03/2023 4 41 389.50 1 1 9.58 22/03/2023 1 26 247.00 4 146 1,416.20 23/03/2023 2 50 489.00 2 39 384.93 24/03/2023 20 495 4,653.00 4 77 730.73 27/03/2023 14 306 2,836.62 12 369 3,516.57 28/03/2023 3 95 949.05 13 365 3,719.35 29/03/2023 12 330 3,313.20 3 60 621.00 30/03/2023 3 36 355.32 3 70 697.20 31/03/2023 2 51 510.00 6 200 2,054.00 03/04/2023 1 18 180.00 04/04/2023 5 83 830.00 2 6 60.54 05/04/2023 2 70 700.00 1 12 121.20 06/04/2023 2 51 510.00 3 11 111.10 11/04/2023 5 50 500.00 12/04/2023 9 158 1,537.34 3 90 887.40 13/04/2023 7 90 894.60 14/04/2023 7 210 2,037.00 2 50 490.00 17/04/2023 13 375 3,562.50 2 65 624.00 18/04/2023 3 120 1,138.80 3 32 304.32 19/04/2023 2 80 752.00 3 49 465.50 21/04/2023 2 20 190.00 24/04/2023 6 243 2,340.09 10 339 3,328.98 25/04/2023 3 100 977.00 4 160 1,580.80 26/04/2023 1 1 9.72 1 1 9.72 27/04/2023 4 110 1,052.70 28/04/2023 16 528 4,778.40 4 170 1,558.90 02/05/2023 3 50 454.00 03/05/2023 1 1 9.08 1 1 9.08 04/05/2023 9 230 2,017.10 4 19 167.39 05/05/2023 7 92 821.56 08/05/2023 7 146 1,278.96 1 1 8.92 09/05/2023 3 60 522.00 3 50 440.00 10/05/2023 6 214 1,821.14 2 50 440.00 11/05/2023 8 156 1,285.44 3 87 727.32 12/05/2023 1 1 8.28 4 84 709.80 15/05/2023 4 131 1,074.20 4 170 1,434.80 16/05/2023 3 110 936.10 4 100 865.00 17/05/2023 1 40 332.00 19/05/2023 6 354 2,842.62 22/05/2023 1 50 400.00 23/05/2023 5 40 320.00 24/05/2023 1 1 7.98 3 41 328.00 25/05/2023 3 50 400.00 29/05/2023 5 101 828.20 30/05/2023 2 31 251.10 1 1 8.20 31/05/2023 1 50 400.00 01/06/2023 1 1 7.98 1 1 7.98 05/06/2023 2 30 240.00 1 30 243.00 06/06/2023 3 170 1,353.20 1 1 8.20 07/06/2023 3 151 1,182.33 1 1 7.90 08/06/2023 3 91 715.26 1 1 7.90 09/06/2023 4 91 707.07 2 51 402.90 12/06/2023 6 256 1,966.08 3 64 493.44 13/06/2023 2 80 616.00 4 112 873.60 14/06/2023 4 116 886.24 4 67 513.22 15/06/2023 3 140 1,045.80 1 27 202.50 16/06/2023 1 3 22.50 4 80 608.00 19/06/2023 8 282 2,092.44 3 160 1,214.40 21/06/2023 2 60 448.20 22/06/2023 2 70 520.80 23/06/2023 4 101 737.30 3 61 457.50 26/06/2023 1 1 7.28 1 1 7.28 27/06/2023 1 20 148.00 28/06/2023 5 194 1,402.62 29/06/2023 4 203 1,467.69 30/06/2023 1 30 216.00

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

