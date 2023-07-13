Regulatory News:
MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered on June 30th, 2023, between Maat Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 15,484 shares
- 41,285.13
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 552
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 431
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,974 shares for 144,745.75
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,997 shares for 122,384.16
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2022, on the liquidity account:
- 12,507 shares
- 63,045.61
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 390
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 330
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,188 shares for 131,237.39
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,342 shares for 86,141.8
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy side
Sell side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
552
15,974
144,745.75
431
12,997
122,384.16
02/01/2023
1
1
8.02
4
67
539.35
03/01/2023
1
5
40.00
2
20
161.60
04/01/2023
14
460
3,910.00
05/01/2023
9
281
2,554.29
14
493
4,757.45
06/01/2023
4
88
796.40
09/01/2023
5
261
2,268.09
10/01/2023
2
41
348.50
1
1
8.62
11/01/2023
6
139
1,167.60
2
49
416.50
12/01/2023
8
222
1,847.04
13/01/2023
8
220
1,867.80
16/01/2023
8
200
1,726.00
5
150
1,326.00
17/01/2023
2
60
519.00
2
41
360.80
18/01/2023
2
70
602.00
1
40
348.00
19/01/2023
4
59
522.15
20/01/2023
4
130
1,140.10
4
250
2,250.00
23/01/2023
2
50
424.00
1
30
258.00
24/01/2023
1
1
8.62
4
62
543.74
25/01/2023
5
185
1,650.20
15
499
4,525.93
26/01/2023
4
71
641.13
6
201
1,839.15
27/01/2023
3
60
546.00
2
63
580.86
30/01/2023
1
50
460.00
5
67
623.10
31/01/2023
2
51
464.10
2
51
469.20
01/02/2023
3
101
924.15
4
51
472.26
02/02/2023
4
185
1,652.05
7
300
2,703.00
03/02/2023
21
596
5,673.92
06/02/2023
13
502
4,663.58
4
150
1,440.00
07/02/2023
4
174
1,599.06
1
50
467.00
08/02/2023
20
654
5,886.00
7
300
2,814.00
09/02/2023
8
330
2,880.90
6
152
1,377.12
10/02/2023
5
202
1,801.84
4
140
1,261.40
13/02/2023
7
353
3,014.62
5
180
1,562.40
14/02/2023
3
110
957.00
5
131
1,151.49
15/02/2023
4
112
976.64
3
80
707.20
16/02/2023
3
90
812.70
9
311
2,839.43
17/02/2023
5
61
559.98
1
50
460.00
20/02/2023
3
98
909.44
6
199
1,864.63
21/02/2023
3
73
675.98
3
51
474.30
22/02/2023
4
63
598.50
16
689
6,724.64
23/02/2023
7
144
1,368.00
5
155
1,488.00
24/02/2023
7
215
2,126.35
13
510
5,120.40
27/02/2023
4
100
1,005.00
28/02/2023
3
105
1,033.20
2
106
1,061.06
01/03/2023
4
120
1,207.20
16
1 071
11,288.34
02/03/2023
6
105
1,121.40
03/03/2023
16
450
4,846.50
8
350
3,853.50
06/03/2023
5
184
1,928.32
4
148
1,567.32
07/03/2023
5
76
801.04
4
121
1,291.07
08/03/2023
4
94
1,000.16
3
41
442.80
09/03/2023
17
583
5,853.32
3
30
303.00
10/03/2023
3
60
595.80
13/03/2023
20
730
6,942.30
1
60
576.00
14/03/2023
6
80
765.60
5
160
1,556.80
15/03/2023
6
151
1,449.60
1
1
9.72
16/03/2023
3
51
484.50
3
41
393.60
17/03/2023
5
150
1,438.50
3
64
627.20
20/03/2023
1
40
376.00
1
40
380.00
21/03/2023
4
41
389.50
1
1
9.58
22/03/2023
1
26
247.00
4
146
1,416.20
23/03/2023
2
50
489.00
2
39
384.93
24/03/2023
20
495
4,653.00
4
77
730.73
27/03/2023
14
306
2,836.62
12
369
3,516.57
28/03/2023
3
95
949.05
13
365
3,719.35
29/03/2023
12
330
3,313.20
3
60
621.00
30/03/2023
3
36
355.32
3
70
697.20
31/03/2023
2
51
510.00
6
200
2,054.00
03/04/2023
1
18
180.00
04/04/2023
5
83
830.00
2
6
60.54
05/04/2023
2
70
700.00
1
12
121.20
06/04/2023
2
51
510.00
3
11
111.10
11/04/2023
5
50
500.00
12/04/2023
9
158
1,537.34
3
90
887.40
13/04/2023
7
90
894.60
14/04/2023
7
210
2,037.00
2
50
490.00
17/04/2023
13
375
3,562.50
2
65
624.00
18/04/2023
3
120
1,138.80
3
32
304.32
19/04/2023
2
80
752.00
3
49
465.50
21/04/2023
2
20
190.00
24/04/2023
6
243
2,340.09
10
339
3,328.98
25/04/2023
3
100
977.00
4
160
1,580.80
26/04/2023
1
1
9.72
1
1
9.72
27/04/2023
4
110
1,052.70
28/04/2023
16
528
4,778.40
4
170
1,558.90
02/05/2023
3
50
454.00
03/05/2023
1
1
9.08
1
1
9.08
04/05/2023
9
230
2,017.10
4
19
167.39
05/05/2023
7
92
821.56
08/05/2023
7
146
1,278.96
1
1
8.92
09/05/2023
3
60
522.00
3
50
440.00
10/05/2023
6
214
1,821.14
2
50
440.00
11/05/2023
8
156
1,285.44
3
87
727.32
12/05/2023
1
1
8.28
4
84
709.80
15/05/2023
4
131
1,074.20
4
170
1,434.80
16/05/2023
3
110
936.10
4
100
865.00
17/05/2023
1
40
332.00
19/05/2023
6
354
2,842.62
22/05/2023
1
50
400.00
23/05/2023
5
40
320.00
24/05/2023
1
1
7.98
3
41
328.00
25/05/2023
3
50
400.00
29/05/2023
5
101
828.20
30/05/2023
2
31
251.10
1
1
8.20
31/05/2023
1
50
400.00
01/06/2023
1
1
7.98
1
1
7.98
05/06/2023
2
30
240.00
1
30
243.00
06/06/2023
3
170
1,353.20
1
1
8.20
07/06/2023
3
151
1,182.33
1
1
7.90
08/06/2023
3
91
715.26
1
1
7.90
09/06/2023
4
91
707.07
2
51
402.90
12/06/2023
6
256
1,966.08
3
64
493.44
13/06/2023
2
80
616.00
4
112
873.60
14/06/2023
4
116
886.24
4
67
513.22
15/06/2023
3
140
1,045.80
1
27
202.50
16/06/2023
1
3
22.50
4
80
608.00
19/06/2023
8
282
2,092.44
3
160
1,214.40
21/06/2023
2
60
448.20
22/06/2023
2
70
520.80
23/06/2023
4
101
737.30
3
61
457.50
26/06/2023
1
1
7.28
1
1
7.28
27/06/2023
1
20
148.00
28/06/2023
5
194
1,402.62
29/06/2023
4
203
1,467.69
30/06/2023
1
30
216.00
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).
