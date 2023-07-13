Mullen Automotive, Inc.: New York Power Authority Testing Mullen CAMPUS EV in Upstate New York

BREA, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer announces the launch of an EV pilot program with New York Power Authority ("NYPA").

On July 6, 2023, NYPA began testing Mullen's EV Cargo Van, the all-electric Campus Delivery Utility Vehicle, at its location in upstate New York.

New York Power Authority is a power generation and transmission company at the forefront of producing and bringing clean, reliable energy to New York.

NYPA's 2030 Vision is a thriving, resilient New York State powered by clean energy. NYPA is leading the transition to a carbon-free, economically vibrant New York through customer partnerships, innovative energy solutions, and the responsible supply of affordable clean and reliable electricity. NYPA's strategic priorities include preserving and enhancing the value of NYPA hydropower assets; pioneering the path to decarbonizing NYPA natural gas plants; becoming a leading transmission developer, owner and operator; partnering with customers and the state to decarbonize energy use; and reimaging the New York state canals system.

"We are very excited to have this pilot with NYPA as they work towards eliminating carbon emissions in the state of New York," said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive. "It takes a few organizations to start the buzz of sustainability in each state. We see NYPA as one of the first movers in New York. We look forward to enhancing NYPA and other fleets' sustainability goals with our various all-electric commercial vehicles."

"It's exciting to see our EVs enter the utility provider market and into upstate New York with the NYPA pilot. Our EV cargo van is a great fit in closed workplace campus scenarios," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen CAMPUS is a highly efficient electric van designed for low-speed, closed campus use. The Campus Delivery Van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments.

About New York Power Authority

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit miles of transmission lines. More than 80% of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity.

For more information visit www.nypa.gov .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs, and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the EV pilot program with New York Power Authority will be a success or result in any vehicle purchase orders. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

