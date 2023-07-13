Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
13.07.23
08:07 Uhr
49,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
13.07.2023 | 18:53
112 Leser
WAVESTONE: Wavestone: 2022/23 universal registration document available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2022/23 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was recorded by the AMF on July 13, 2023 under the number D.23-0602.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2022/23 universal registration document notably contains:

  • 2022/23 annual financial report;
  • the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation);
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the remuneration of corporate officers' report;
  • the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 27, 2023);
  • the different Auditors' reports;
  • the description of the share buy-back program;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as
"The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80999-cp-mise-a-disposition-urd_130723_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
